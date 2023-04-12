Christian Bethancourt -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on April 12 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is hitting .105 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Bethancourt has had a hit in a game twice this year, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Bethancourt has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Red Sox are sending Sale (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
