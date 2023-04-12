Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on April 12 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .105 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Bethancourt has had a hit in a game twice this year, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Bethancourt has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Sale (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
