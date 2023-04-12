Brandon Lowe -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on April 12 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.472) and total hits (nine) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Lowe enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .389 with four homers.
  • This season, Lowe has totaled at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in four games this year (44.4%), leaving the park in 11.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lowe has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this year (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.73 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Sale (1-0) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.