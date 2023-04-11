On Tuesday, Wander Franco (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in total hits (13) this season while batting .317 with seven extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Franco has recorded a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), including four multi-hit games (40.0%).

Looking at the 10 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (40.0%), and in 9.1% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this year (60.0%), Franco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this season (70.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings