On Tuesday, Wander Franco (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco leads Tampa Bay in total hits (13) this season while batting .317 with seven extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
  • Franco has recorded a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), including four multi-hit games (40.0%).
  • Looking at the 10 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (40.0%), and in 9.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In six games this year (60.0%), Franco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (70.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Whitlock will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
  • When he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 16, the 26-year-old right-hander threw in relief and went one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP over his 31 games, putting together a 4-2 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.