Vidal Brujan -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate (2022)

Brujan hit .163 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Brujan reached base via a hit in 22 of 54 games last season (40.7%), including multiple hits in 5.6% of those games (three of them).

He hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games last year (three of 54), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Brujan drove in a run in 11 games last season out of 54 (20.4%), including multiple RBIs in 5.6% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He touched home plate in 13 of his 54 games last season.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 24 GP 24 .111 AVG .213 .220 OBP .238 .181 SLG .333 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 19/9 K/BB 18/3 2 SB 3 Home Away 27 GP 27 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (55.6%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

