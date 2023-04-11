Vidal Brujan -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate (2022)

  • Brujan hit .163 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Brujan reached base via a hit in 22 of 54 games last season (40.7%), including multiple hits in 5.6% of those games (three of them).
  • He hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games last year (three of 54), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Brujan drove in a run in 11 games last season out of 54 (20.4%), including multiple RBIs in 5.6% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He touched home plate in 13 of his 54 games last season.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 24
.111 AVG .213
.220 OBP .238
.181 SLG .333
3 XBH 5
1 HR 2
9 RBI 7
19/9 K/BB 18/3
2 SB 3
Home Away
27 GP 27
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (55.6%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in the big leagues.
  • The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in the league).
  • Whitlock will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
  • When he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 16, the 26-year-old righty threw in relief and went one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals.
  • Last season he compiled a 4-2 record, a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP over his 31 games.
