Rays vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (10-0) and the Boston Red Sox (5-5) matching up at Tropicana Field (on April 11) at 6:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-2 win for the Rays.
The probable starters are Shane McClanahan (2-0) for the Tampa Bay Rays and Garrett Whitlock for the Boston Red Sox.
Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 4, Red Sox 2.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- This season, the Rays have been listed as the favorite in 10 games and won them all.
- Tampa Bay has entered nine games this season favored by -175 or more, and won each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
- No team has scored more than the 76 runs Tampa Bay has this season.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (1.70).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 5
|@ Nationals
|W 7-2
|Shane McClanahan vs Patrick Corbin
|April 7
|Athletics
|W 9-5
|Zach Eflin vs Ken Waldichuk
|April 8
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Jeffrey Springs vs Shintaro Fujinami
|April 9
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Drew Rasmussen vs James Kaprielian
|April 10
|Red Sox
|W 1-0
|- vs Nick Pivetta
|April 11
|Red Sox
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Garrett Whitlock
|April 12
|Red Sox
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Chris Sale
|April 13
|Red Sox
|-
|Jeffrey Springs vs Corey Kluber
|April 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs José Berríos
|April 15
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 16
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Alek Manoah
