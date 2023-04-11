Tuesday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (10-0) and the Boston Red Sox (5-5) matching up at Tropicana Field (on April 11) at 6:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-2 win for the Rays.

The probable starters are Shane McClanahan (2-0) for the Tampa Bay Rays and Garrett Whitlock for the Boston Red Sox.

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 4, Red Sox 2.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

This season, the Rays have been listed as the favorite in 10 games and won them all.

Tampa Bay has entered nine games this season favored by -175 or more, and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

No team has scored more than the 76 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (1.70).

Rays Schedule