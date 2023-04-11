After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Garrett Whitlock) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .590, fueled by five extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
  • Arozarena enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
  • Arozarena has gotten a hit in all 10 games this year, with more than one hit four times (40.0%).
  • In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In seven games this season (70.0%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this year (70.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Whitlock will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw one scoreless inning when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 16 against the Kansas City Royals.
  • In 31 games last season he put together a 4-2 record and had a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP.
