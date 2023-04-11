Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Manuel Margot -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .200.
- In five of nine games this year, Margot got a hit, but only one each time.
- In nine games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Margot has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.5 per game).
- Whitlock starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 16, the 26-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals.
- Over his 31 appearances last season he finished with a 4-2 record, had a 3.45 ERA, and a 1.021 WHIP.
