Manuel Margot -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .200.
  • In five of nine games this year, Margot got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In nine games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Margot has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Whitlock starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 16, the 26-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals.
  • Over his 31 appearances last season he finished with a 4-2 record, had a 3.45 ERA, and a 1.021 WHIP.
