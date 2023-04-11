On Tuesday, Luke Raley (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Red Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs and three walks.
  • Raley has had a base hit in four of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In eight games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Raley has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Whitlock will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 16, the 26-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals.
  • In 31 games last season he put together a 4-2 record and had a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.