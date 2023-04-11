The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, battle Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .364 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 83.3% of his six games this year, with at least two hits in 50.0% of those games.

He has homered in one game this year.

Lowe has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings