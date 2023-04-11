Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, battle Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .364 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 83.3% of his six games this year, with at least two hits in 50.0% of those games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Lowe has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.5 per game).
- Whitlock starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 16, the 26-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals.
- Over his 31 appearances last season he finished with a 4-2 record, had a 3.45 ERA, and a 1.021 WHIP.
