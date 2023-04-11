The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, battle Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .364 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Lowe has picked up a hit in 83.3% of his six games this year, with at least two hits in 50.0% of those games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Lowe has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Whitlock starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 16, the 26-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals.
  • Over his 31 appearances last season he finished with a 4-2 record, had a 3.45 ERA, and a 1.021 WHIP.
