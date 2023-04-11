Isaac Paredes -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has two home runs and two walks while batting .290.

Paredes has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 10 games played this year, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (40.0%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 10 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings