Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has two home runs and two walks while batting .290.
- Paredes has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 10 games played this year, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (40.0%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 10 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.5 per game).
- Whitlock starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
- The 26-year-old righty pitched in relief and threw one scoreless inning when he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 16 against the Kansas City Royals.
- In his 31 appearances last season he finished with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP, compiling a 4-2 record.
