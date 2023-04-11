In an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup, the Miami Heat will meet the Atlanta Hawks.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

Heat Stats Insights

  • This season, the Heat have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
  • Miami has a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.
  • The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.
  • The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are 8.6 fewer points than the Hawks allow (118.1).
  • Miami is 13-3 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

  • The Heat are putting up 111.4 points per game this year at home, which is 3.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (107.5).
  • Miami is giving up 110.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 109.3.
  • At home, the Heat are averaging the same number of treys per game as they are on the road (12). Meanwhile, they have a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (32.9%).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Kyle Lowry Questionable Knee
Max Strus Questionable Finger
Nikola Jovic Out Back

