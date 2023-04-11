How to Watch the Heat vs. Hawks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup, the Miami Heat will meet the Atlanta Hawks.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Heat Stats Insights
- This season, the Heat have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
- Miami has a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.
- The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are 8.6 fewer points than the Hawks allow (118.1).
- Miami is 13-3 when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat are putting up 111.4 points per game this year at home, which is 3.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (107.5).
- Miami is giving up 110.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 109.3.
- At home, the Heat are averaging the same number of treys per game as they are on the road (12). Meanwhile, they have a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (32.9%).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kyle Lowry
|Questionable
|Knee
|Max Strus
|Questionable
|Finger
|Nikola Jovic
|Out
|Back
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.