As they prepare for a play-in tournament matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) with a chance to earn a spot in the playoffs up for grabs, the Miami Heat (44-38) are currently monitoring three players on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 11 at FTX Arena.

The Heat are coming off of a 123-110 win over the Magic in their last game on Sunday. In the Heat's win, Udonis Haslem led the way with a team-high 24 points (adding three rebounds and zero assists).

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.2 4.1 5.1 Max Strus SF Questionable Finger 11.5 3.2 2.1 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Clint Capela: Questionable (Calf), Trae Young: Questionable (Groin), Dejounte Murray: Questionable (Ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable (Knee), John Collins: Questionable (Back)

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are 8.6 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Miami has a 13-3 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.

In their last 10 games, the Heat have been putting up 113 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 109.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Miami knocks down 1.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 12 (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.1.

The Heat record 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in the league), while allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Heat vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -5 227.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.