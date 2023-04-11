The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In game against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Heat vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -4.5 226.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 24 times.

Miami has an average total of 219.3 in its contests this year, 7.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Heat's ATS record is 30-52-0 this season.

This season, Miami has won 35 out of the 56 games, or 62.5%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Miami has won 14 of its 24 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Heat have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Hawks Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 24 29.3% 109.5 227.9 109.8 227.9 219.6 Hawks 58 70.7% 118.4 227.9 118.1 227.9 233.4

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Heat have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.

Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 14 times in 41 games at home, and it has covered 16 times in 41 games on the road.

The Heat record 109.5 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks give up.

When Miami scores more than 118.1 points, it is 11-5 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

Heat vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Heat and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 8-22 41-41 Hawks 36-46 9-6 47-35

Heat vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Hawks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 11-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 13-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 26-39 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-3 39-26 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-3

