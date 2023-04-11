The Miami Heat, as they attempt to earn a spot in the postseason, will take on the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA Playoffs Play-in game.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Hawks matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks have a +24 scoring differential, putting up 118.4 points per game (third in league) and allowing 118.1 (25th in NBA).

These two teams score a combined 227.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 227.9 points per game combined, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.

Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 record against the spread this season.

