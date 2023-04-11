The Miami Heat are 5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In game against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Hawks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Heat 116 - Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hawks

  • Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5)
  • Pick OU: Under (228)
  • The Hawks have put together a 35-45-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.
  • Miami (5-17-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5 points or more this season (21.7%) than Atlanta (7-4) does as a 5+-point underdog (63.6%).
  • When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (56.1% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Hawks are 12-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

  • Miami has been forced to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league on offense with just 109.5 points per contest.
  • The Heat are dishing out 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are draining 12 threes per game (16th-ranked in league).
  • Miami is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has taken (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.8 threes per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).

