The Miami Heat are 5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In game against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 116 - Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5)

Hawks (+ 5) Pick OU: Under (228)



The Hawks have put together a 35-45-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

Miami (5-17-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5 points or more this season (21.7%) than Atlanta (7-4) does as a 5+-point underdog (63.6%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (56.1% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Hawks are 12-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Performance Insights

Miami has been forced to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league on offense with just 109.5 points per contest.

The Heat are dishing out 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are draining 12 threes per game (16th-ranked in league).

Miami is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has taken (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.8 threes per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.