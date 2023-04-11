Heat vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In game against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Heat vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 116 - Hawks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5)
- Pick OU:
Under (228)
- The Hawks have put together a 35-45-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.
- Miami (5-17-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5 points or more this season (21.7%) than Atlanta (7-4) does as a 5+-point underdog (63.6%).
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (56.1% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Hawks are 12-22 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami has been forced to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league on offense with just 109.5 points per contest.
- The Heat are dishing out 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are draining 12 threes per game (16th-ranked in league).
- Miami is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has taken (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.8 threes per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.