On Tuesday, Harold Ramirez (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs and a walk.
  • This year, Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in three of eight games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in 37.5% of his games this season, and 11.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • In three games this season, Ramirez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Whitlock gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 16, the 26-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP over his 31 games, putting together a 4-2 record.
