The Tampa Bay Rays and Francisco Mejia, who went 2-for-2 with a double last time in action, battle Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Athletics.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)

Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Mejia picked up at least one hit 46 times last season in 94 games played (48.9%), including multiple hits on 20 occasions (21.3%).

He went yard in five of 94 games in 2022 (5.3%), including 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 of 94 games last season (20.2%), Mejia drove in a run, and eight of those games (8.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.

He came around to score 28 times in 94 games (29.8%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (4.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 45 .288 AVG .204 .291 OBP .242 .424 SLG .344 14 XBH 14 2 HR 4 16 RBI 15 26/1 K/BB 39/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 44 GP 50 26 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (40.0%) 11 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (18.0%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.0%) 2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (14.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)