The Tampa Bay Rays and Francisco Mejia, who went 2-for-2 with a double last time in action, battle Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Athletics.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)

  • Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
  • Mejia picked up at least one hit 46 times last season in 94 games played (48.9%), including multiple hits on 20 occasions (21.3%).
  • He went yard in five of 94 games in 2022 (5.3%), including 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 19 of 94 games last season (20.2%), Mejia drove in a run, and eight of those games (8.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
  • He came around to score 28 times in 94 games (29.8%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (4.3%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 45
.288 AVG .204
.291 OBP .242
.424 SLG .344
14 XBH 14
2 HR 4
16 RBI 15
26/1 K/BB 39/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
44 GP 50
26 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (40.0%)
11 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (18.0%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.0%)
2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (14.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
  • Whitlock starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Sept. 16 against the Kansas City Royals, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
  • Last season he finished with a 4-2 record, a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP over his 31 games.
