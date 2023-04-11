Christian Bethancourt -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .105 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Bethancourt has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

