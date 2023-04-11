Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has seven hits this season and a team-best OBP of .469.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .263 with three homers.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in six games this season (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- Looking at the eight games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (37.5%), and in 9.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (62.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.5 per game).
- Whitlock gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw one scoreless inning when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 16 against the Kansas City Royals.
- Last season he finished with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP over his 31 games, compiling a 4-2 record.
