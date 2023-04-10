After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .222 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
  • Diaz has gotten a hit in three of seven games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In two games this year, Diaz has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 57.1% of his games this season (four of seven), with two or more runs three times (42.9%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Pivetta (0-1) starts for the Red Sox, his second this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
