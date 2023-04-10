Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Wander Franco -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on April 10 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has 13 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .757, both of which are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Franco is batting .227 with three homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Franco has had a hit in eight of nine games this season (88.9%), including multiple hits four times (44.4%).
- In 44.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 10% of his trips to the plate.
- Franco has driven in a run in six games this year (66.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of nine games so far this season.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.6 per game).
- Pivetta (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
