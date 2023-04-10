Wander Franco -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on April 10 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco has 13 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .757, both of which are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
  • Franco is batting .227 with three homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Franco has had a hit in eight of nine games this season (88.9%), including multiple hits four times (44.4%).
  • In 44.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 10% of his trips to the plate.
  • Franco has driven in a run in six games this year (66.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in seven of nine games so far this season.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Pivetta (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start this season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
