The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox will meet on Monday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Randy Arozarena and Rafael Devers among those expected to step up at the plate.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.7 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 24 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .588 slugging percentage.

The Rays are second in MLB with a .289 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (75 total, 8.3 per game).

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .379 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out the least in the majors, averaging 6.4 per game.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 1.89 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in the majors (.938).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Jalen Beeks starts for the first time this season for the Rays.

The 29-year-old left-hander has two appearances in relief this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Nationals W 10-6 Away Josh Fleming Chad Kuhl 4/5/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Shane McClanahan Patrick Corbin 4/7/2023 Athletics W 9-5 Home Zach Eflin Ken Waldichuk 4/8/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Home Jeffrey Springs Shintaro Fujinami 4/9/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Home Drew Rasmussen James Kaprielian 4/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Jalen Beeks Nick Pivetta 4/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Shane McClanahan Garrett Whitlock 4/12/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Eflin Chris Sale 4/13/2023 Red Sox - Home Jeffrey Springs Corey Kluber 4/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Drew Rasmussen José Berríos 4/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Josh Fleming Yusei Kikuchi

