Rays vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 10
Monday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (9-0) against the Boston Red Sox (5-4) at Tropicana Field should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 8-3 in favor of the Rays, who is heavy favorites by our model. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 10.
The probable pitchers are Jalen Beeks for the Tampa Bay Rays and Nick Pivetta (0-1) for the Boston Red Sox.
Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 8, Red Sox 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- This season, the Rays have been listed as the favorite in nine games and won them all.
- Tampa Bay has entered nine games this season favored by -155 or more, and won each of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- No team has scored more than the 75 runs Tampa Bay has this season.
- The Rays' 1.89 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 4
|@ Nationals
|W 10-6
|Josh Fleming vs Chad Kuhl
|April 5
|@ Nationals
|W 7-2
|Shane McClanahan vs Patrick Corbin
|April 7
|Athletics
|W 9-5
|Zach Eflin vs Ken Waldichuk
|April 8
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Jeffrey Springs vs Shintaro Fujinami
|April 9
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Drew Rasmussen vs James Kaprielian
|April 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Jalen Beeks vs Nick Pivetta
|April 11
|Red Sox
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Garrett Whitlock
|April 12
|Red Sox
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Chris Sale
|April 13
|Red Sox
|-
|Jeffrey Springs vs Corey Kluber
|April 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs José Berríos
|April 15
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Yusei Kikuchi
