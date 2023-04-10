After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has an OPS of 1.092, fueled by an OBP of .463 and a team-best slugging percentage of .629 this season.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Arozarena is batting .429 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in all nine games this season, with more than one hit four times (44.4%).

He has homered in two of nine games played this season, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (77.8%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this season (77.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings