Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has an OPS of 1.092, fueled by an OBP of .463 and a team-best slugging percentage of .629 this season.
- He ranks 12th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Arozarena is batting .429 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in all nine games this season, with more than one hit four times (44.4%).
- He has homered in two of nine games played this season, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (77.8%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this season (77.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.6 per game).
- Pivetta (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
