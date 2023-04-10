After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is batting .227 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • Margot enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286 with two homers.
  • In five of eight games this season, Margot got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has hit a home run in two of eight games played this season, and in 7.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Margot has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three of eight games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Pivetta (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
