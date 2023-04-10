After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .227 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

Margot enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286 with two homers.

In five of eight games this season, Margot got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a home run in two of eight games played this season, and in 7.7% of his plate appearances.

Margot has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three of eight games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings