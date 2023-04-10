Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .227 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- Margot enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286 with two homers.
- In five of eight games this season, Margot got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a home run in two of eight games played this season, and in 7.7% of his plate appearances.
- Margot has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three of eight games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Pivetta (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
