Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .235 with three home runs and three walks.
- Raley has had a base hit in three of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this season, and in 13% of his plate appearances.
- Raley has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.6 per game).
- Pivetta (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his second this season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.