The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is batting .235 with three home runs and three walks.
  • Raley has had a base hit in three of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this season, and in 13% of his plate appearances.
  • Raley has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Pivetta (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his second this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.