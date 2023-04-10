The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, battle Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is batting .364 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • In 83.3% of his games this year (five of six), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (50.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season (50.0%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Pivetta (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
