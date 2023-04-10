Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, battle Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .364 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
- In 83.3% of his games this year (five of six), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (50.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (50.0%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.6 per game).
- Pivetta (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
