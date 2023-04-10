Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has two home runs and two walks while batting .286.
- This season, Paredes has totaled at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this season, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- Paredes has driven in a run in four games this season (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, 1.6 per game).
- Pivetta (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
