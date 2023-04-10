The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has two home runs and two walks while batting .286.

This season, Paredes has totaled at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this season, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.

Paredes has driven in a run in four games this season (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

