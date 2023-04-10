Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .286 with a double, three home runs and a walk.
- Ramirez has gotten a hit in three of seven games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (42.9%, and 13.0% of his trips to the plate).
- Ramirez has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, 1.6 per game).
- Pivetta (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
