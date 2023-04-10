After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate (2022)

Bethancourt hit .252 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Bethancourt picked up at least one hit 59 times last season in 103 games played (57.3%), including multiple hits on 17 occasions (16.5%).

Including the 103 games he played in last season, he homered in 11 of them (10.7%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to home plate.

Bethancourt drove in a run in 24 of 103 games last year, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He came around to score in 31.1% of his games last season (32 of 103), with two or more runs on seven occasions (6.8%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 48 .215 AVG .288 .257 OBP .309 .411 SLG .406 15 XBH 13 8 HR 3 19 RBI 15 39/7 K/BB 41/5 3 SB 2 Home Away 52 GP 51 26 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (64.7%) 7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%) 19 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (25.5%) 8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%) 14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

