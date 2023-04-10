Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI in his last game, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game, he racked up five RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Athletics.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.464) this season, fueled by six hits.
- He ranks 75th in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- In seven games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In two games this season, Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Red Sox will look to Pivetta (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.