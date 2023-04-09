The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has a double, two home runs and five walks while batting .222.
  • This season, Diaz has totaled at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this season, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this year, Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 57.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 42.9%.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 7.00 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Kaprielian (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Athletics, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
