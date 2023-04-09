The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

James Kaprielian TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has a double, two home runs and five walks while batting .222.

This season, Diaz has totaled at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this season, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 57.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 42.9%.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

