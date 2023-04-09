Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wander Franco will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with 12 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .727.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In seven of eight games this year (87.5%) Franco has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (50.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 37.5% of his games in 2023 (three of eight), and 8.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has driven in a run in five games this season (62.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in six of eight games so far this season.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 6.8 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 7.00 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.8 per game).
- Kaprielian (0-0) gets the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
