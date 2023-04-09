When the (2-6) play the (8-0) at Tropicana Field on Sunday, April 9 at 1:10 PM ET, James Kaprielian will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 5).

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -300, while the underdog Athletics have +240 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen - TB (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kaprielian - OAK (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rays (-300) in this matchup, means that you think the Rays will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.33 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Randy Arozarena get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been listed as the favorite in eight games and won them all.

The Rays have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win two times (25%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given the Athletics the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +240 moneyline listed for this contest.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 7th 2nd Win AL East +145 - 1st

