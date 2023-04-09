How to Watch the Rays vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
James Kaprielian will try to shut down Yandy Diaz and company when the Oakland Athletics take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 21 home runs, averaging 2.6 per game.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .571 slugging percentage.
- The Rays rank fourth in MLB with a .282 batting average.
- Tampa Bay has the top offense in baseball, scoring 8.0 runs per game (64 total runs).
- The Rays are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .365.
- The Rays strike out the least in MLB, averaging 6.4 per game.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.12).
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.028).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays are sending Drew Rasmussen (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/3/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-2
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Trevor Williams
|4/4/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-6
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Chad Kuhl
|4/5/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Patrick Corbin
|4/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 9-5
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Ken Waldichuk
|4/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Shintaro Fujinami
|4/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|James Kaprielian
|4/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Nick Pivetta
|4/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Garrett Whitlock
|4/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Chris Sale
|4/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Corey Kluber
|4/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|José Berríos
