Rays vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (8-0) and the Oakland Athletics (2-6) at Tropicana Field should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-2 and heavily favors the Rays to come out on top. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on April 9.
The probable starters are Drew Rasmussen (1-0) for the Tampa Bay Rays and James Kaprielian for the Oakland Athletics.
Rays vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Athletics 2.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have been listed as the favorite eight times this season and have won all of those games.
- Tampa Bay has played as favorites of -300 or more once this season and won that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 75% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with 64 runs scored this season.
- The Rays' 2.12 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 3
|@ Nationals
|W 6-2
|Drew Rasmussen vs Trevor Williams
|April 4
|@ Nationals
|W 10-6
|Josh Fleming vs Chad Kuhl
|April 5
|@ Nationals
|W 7-2
|Shane McClanahan vs Patrick Corbin
|April 7
|Athletics
|W 9-5
|Zach Eflin vs Ken Waldichuk
|April 8
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Jeffrey Springs vs Shintaro Fujinami
|April 9
|Athletics
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs James Kaprielian
|April 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Nick Pivetta
|April 11
|Red Sox
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Garrett Whitlock
|April 12
|Red Sox
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Chris Sale
|April 13
|Red Sox
|-
|Jeffrey Springs vs Corey Kluber
|April 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs José Berríos
