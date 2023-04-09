Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (8-0) and the Oakland Athletics (2-6) at Tropicana Field should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-2 and heavily favors the Rays to come out on top. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on April 9.

The probable starters are Drew Rasmussen (1-0) for the Tampa Bay Rays and James Kaprielian for the Oakland Athletics.

Rays vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Athletics 2.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have been listed as the favorite eight times this season and have won all of those games.

Tampa Bay has played as favorites of -300 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 75% chance to win.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 64 runs scored this season.

The Rays' 2.12 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule