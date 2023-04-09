Randy Arozarena -- 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

James Kaprielian

BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.472) this season, fueled by 11 hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Arozarena is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in all eight games this year, with more than one hit three times (37.5%).

In eight games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In six games this year (75.0%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of eight games (75.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings