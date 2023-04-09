How to Watch the NBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics hit the floor for one of 15 exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today.
Today's NBA Games
The Toronto Raptors face the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks look to pull off a road win at the Raptors on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 40-41
- MIL Record: 58-23
- TOR Stats: 112.8 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- MIL Stats: 117.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (15.4 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 4.8 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Bobby Portis (14.1 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 1.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: TOR -2.5
- TOR Odds to Win: -140
- MIL Odds to Win: +118
The Chicago Bulls play host to the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons hope to pick up a road win at the Bulls on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 39-42
- DET Record: 17-64
- CHI Stats: 113.2 PPG (21st in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- DET Stats: 110.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (17.8 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- DET Key Player: Jaden Ivey (16.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 5.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHI -6
- CHI Odds to Win: -242
- DET Odds to Win: +199
- Total: 220.5 points
The Brooklyn Nets take on the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers look to pull off a road win at the Nets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 45-36
- PHI Record: 53-28
- BKN Stats: 113.5 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- PHI Stats: 115.0 PPG (14th in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Jalen McDaniels (9.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BKN -3.5
- BKN Odds to Win: -166
- PHI Odds to Win: +141
The Washington Wizards play the Houston Rockets
The Rockets look to pull off a road win at the Wizards on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 35-46
- HOU Record: 21-60
- WAS Stats: 113.2 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.4 Opp. PPG (17th)
- HOU Stats: 110.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Corey Kispert (11.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.2 APG)
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (14.8 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: HOU -3
- HOU Odds to Win: -148
- WAS Odds to Win: +125
The New York Knicks face the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers look to pull off a road win at the Knicks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NY Record: 47-34
- IND Record: 34-47
- NY Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (11th)
- IND Stats: 116.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 119.3 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- NY Key Player: RJ Barrett (19.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.8 APG)
- IND Key Player: Buddy Hield (16.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -9
- NY Odds to Win: -397
- IND Odds to Win: +312
The Cleveland Cavaliers play host to the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets look to pull of an away win at the Cavaliers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 51-30
- CHA Record: 26-55
- CLE Stats: 112.5 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first)
- CHA Stats: 111.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 117.5 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.9 APG)
- CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (23.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 8.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -4.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -191
- CHA Odds to Win: +161
The Miami Heat take on the Orlando Magic
The Magic travel to face the Heat on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 43-38
- ORL Record: 34-47
- MIA Stats: 109.3 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
- ORL Stats: 111.4 PPG (26th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (20.0 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -5
- MIA Odds to Win: -208
- ORL Odds to Win: +172
The Boston Celtics take on the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks go on the road to face the Celtics on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 56-25
- ATL Record: 41-40
- BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- ATL Stats: 118.5 PPG (second in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Onyeka Okongwu (9.9 PPG, 7.2 RPG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -6.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -272
- ATL Odds to Win: +220
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies look to pull of an away win at the Thunder on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 39-42
- MEM Record: 51-30
- OKC Stats: 117.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (19th)
- MEM Stats: 117.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MEM -2
- MEM Odds to Win: -128
- OKC Odds to Win: +107
The Minnesota Timberwolves host the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans go on the road to face the Timberwolves on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 41-40
- NO Record: 42-39
- MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (18th)
- NO Stats: 114.4 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (20.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -3.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -161
- NO Odds to Win: +138
The Denver Nuggets play the Sacramento Kings
The Kings hope to pick up a road win at the Nuggets on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Altitude Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 52-29
- SAC Record: 48-33
- DEN Stats: 115.9 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (10th)
- SAC Stats: 121.0 PPG (first in NBA), 118.2 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.2 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 7.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -2.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -145
- DEN Odds to Win: +124
The Dallas Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs go on the road to face the Mavericks on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 38-43
- SA Record: 21-60
- DAL Stats: 114.2 PPG (16th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (15th)
- SA Stats: 112.7 PPG (24th in NBA), 123.1 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Christian Wood (16.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.8 APG)
- SA Key Player: Tre Jones (12.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 6.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -4.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -174
- SA Odds to Win: +147
The Portland Trail Blazers play host to the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors hope to pick up a road win at the Trail Blazers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- POR Record: 33-48
- GS Record: 43-38
- POR Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 116.9 Opp. PPG (21st)
- GS Stats: 118.5 PPG (second in NBA), 117.3 Opp. PPG (22nd)
Players to Watch
- POR Key Player: Damian Lillard (32.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 7.3 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.5 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -17
- GS Odds to Win: -1736
- POR Odds to Win: +970
- Total: 233 points
The Phoenix Suns face the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers hope to pick up a road win at the Suns on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSAZ and BSSC
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 45-36
- LAC Record: 43-38
- PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- LAC Stats: 113.5 PPG (19th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (13th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Torrey Craig (7.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.5 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Russell Westbrook (15.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -12.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -841
- PHO Odds to Win: +572
The Los Angeles Lakers face the Utah Jazz
The Jazz hope to pick up a road win at the Lakers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 42-39
- UTA Record: 37-44
- LAL Stats: 117.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (19th)
- UTA Stats: 117.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (26.1 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Walker Kessler (9.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -16.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -1758
- UTA Odds to Win: +960
