After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics (who will start James Kaprielian) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot has two home runs and a walk while hitting .222.
  • Margot enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .308 with two homers.
  • Margot has a hit in four of seven games played this season (57.1%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In seven games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Margot has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 7.00 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Kaprielian (0-0) gets the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
