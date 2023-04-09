Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics (who will start James Kaprielian) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has two home runs and a walk while hitting .222.
- Margot enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .308 with two homers.
- Margot has a hit in four of seven games played this season (57.1%), but no multi-hit games.
- In seven games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Margot has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.00 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.8 per game).
- Kaprielian (0-0) gets the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
