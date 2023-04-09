After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics (who will start James Kaprielian) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has two home runs and a walk while hitting .222.

Margot enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .308 with two homers.

Margot has a hit in four of seven games played this season (57.1%), but no multi-hit games.

In seven games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Margot has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings