The Orlando Magic (34-47) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Miami Heat (43-38) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena as 5.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSFL.

Magic vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: BSSUN and BSFL
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -5.5 -

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • A total of 40 of the Magic's 81 games with a set total have hit the over (49.4%).
  • Orlando has a 45-35-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Magic have come away with 24 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Orlando has won 14 of its 41 games, or 34.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
  • Orlando has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Magic vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Magic Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 0 0% 109.3 220.7 109.8 223.7 219.6
Magic 0 0% 111.4 220.7 113.9 223.7 225.2

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • Orlando has a 6-3 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Magic have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
  • This year, Orlando is 22-18-0 at home against the spread (.537 winning percentage). On the road, it is 23-17-0 ATS (.575).
  • The Magic put up an average of 111.4 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
  • When it scores more than 109.8 points, Orlando is 33-11 against the spread and 27-18 overall.

Magic vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Magic Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 29-52 5-18 40-41
Magic 45-35 25-16 40-41

Magic vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Heat Magic
109.3
Points Scored (PG)
 111.4
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
12-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-11
18-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 27-18
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.9
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 15
22-24
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-9
32-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 22-10

