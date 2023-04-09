Magic vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Orlando Magic (34-47) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Miami Heat (43-38) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena as 5.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSFL.
Magic vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-5.5
|-
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 40 of the Magic's 81 games with a set total have hit the over (49.4%).
- Orlando has a 45-35-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Magic have come away with 24 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Orlando has won 14 of its 41 games, or 34.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
- Orlando has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Magic vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|0
|0%
|109.3
|220.7
|109.8
|223.7
|219.6
|Magic
|0
|0%
|111.4
|220.7
|113.9
|223.7
|225.2
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando has a 6-3 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Magic have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
- This year, Orlando is 22-18-0 at home against the spread (.537 winning percentage). On the road, it is 23-17-0 ATS (.575).
- The Magic put up an average of 111.4 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, Orlando is 33-11 against the spread and 27-18 overall.
Magic vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|29-52
|5-18
|40-41
|Magic
|45-35
|25-16
|40-41
Magic vs. Heat Point Insights
|Heat
|Magic
|109.3
|111.4
|30
|26
|12-12
|33-11
|18-6
|27-18
|109.8
|113.9
|2
|15
|22-24
|23-9
|32-14
|22-10
