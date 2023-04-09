After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start James Kaprielian) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is hitting .267 with three home runs and a walk.
  • In three of six games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in two of six games played this year, and in 16.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Raley has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 7.00 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • The Athletics will look to Kaprielian (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
