Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Josh Lowe (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Lowe At The Plate (2022)
- Lowe hit .221 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Lowe picked up at least one hit 31 times last year in 52 games played (59.6%), including multiple hits on nine occasions (17.3%).
- He homered in two of 52 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe picked up an RBI in 10 of 52 games last season (19.2%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He scored a run in 20 of his 52 games a season ago (38.5%), with more than one run scored four times (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.212
|AVG
|.234
|.299
|OBP
|.272
|.327
|SLG
|.364
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|4
|44/13
|K/BB
|22/3
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|22
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|1 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Kaprielian (0-0) makes the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.