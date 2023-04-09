Isaac Paredes -- 1-for-3 with three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with ) in his previous game against the Athletics.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .320 with two home runs and a walk.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 55th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

This season, Paredes has recorded at least one hit in five of eight games (62.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of eight games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.

Paredes has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings