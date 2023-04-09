Isaac Paredes -- 1-for-3 with three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with ) in his previous game against the Athletics.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is hitting .320 with two home runs and a walk.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 55th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
  • This season, Paredes has recorded at least one hit in five of eight games (62.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of eight games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Paredes has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (7.00).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • The Athletics will look to Kaprielian (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
