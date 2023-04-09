Jimmy Butler is a player to watch when the Miami Heat (43-38) and the Orlando Magic (34-47) play at FTX Arena on Sunday. Tip-off is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Heat vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

In their previous game, the Heat fell to the Wizards on Friday, 114-108. Victor Oladipo scored a team-high 30 points (and contributed four assists and one boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Oladipo 30 1 4 2 1 7 Cody Zeller 17 5 1 0 0 0 Jamal Cain 12 7 1 1 1 1

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo averages a team-high 9.3 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 20.6 points and 3.2 assists, shooting 54.0% from the floor.

Tyler Herro averages 20.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in NBA).

Max Strus averages 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Caleb Martin puts up 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 20.1 3.3 5.7 1.0 0.0 0.5 Tyler Herro 18.5 3.8 3.0 0.5 0.1 3.0 Bam Adebayo 13.8 6.6 2.5 0.8 0.5 0.0 Caleb Martin 7.0 4.9 2.2 0.9 0.3 0.5 Gabe Vincent 9.8 2.0 2.7 0.8 0.1 1.9

