The Orlando Magic (34-47) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Miami Heat (43-38) on April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena.

Heat vs. Magic Game Info

Heat Stats Insights

  • This season, the Heat have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 47.5% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.
  • Miami is 20-9 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
  • The Heat are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 16th.
  • The Heat record 109.3 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 113.9 the Magic give up.
  • Miami is 18-6 when scoring more than 113.9 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

  • The Heat post 111.2 points per game in home games, compared to 107.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.7 points per contest.
  • Miami cedes 110.3 points per game at home, compared to 109.3 in away games.
  • In terms of total threes made, the Heat have fared worse at home this year, making 11.8 treys per game, compared to 12 in road games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 35.8% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.9% mark in away games.

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Victor Oladipo Questionable Elbow
Bam Adebayo Questionable Quadricep
Jimmy Butler Questionable Rest
Kyle Lowry Questionable Knee
Max Strus Questionable Finger
Tyler Herro Questionable Quadricep
Nikola Jovic Out Back

