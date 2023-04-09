How to Watch the Heat vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (34-47) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Miami Heat (43-38) on April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Heat vs. Magic with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Heat Stats Insights
- This season, the Heat have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 47.5% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.
- Miami is 20-9 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
- The Heat are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 16th.
- The Heat record 109.3 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 113.9 the Magic give up.
- Miami is 18-6 when scoring more than 113.9 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat post 111.2 points per game in home games, compared to 107.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.7 points per contest.
- Miami cedes 110.3 points per game at home, compared to 109.3 in away games.
- In terms of total threes made, the Heat have fared worse at home this year, making 11.8 treys per game, compared to 12 in road games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 35.8% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.9% mark in away games.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Questionable
|Elbow
|Bam Adebayo
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Rest
|Kyle Lowry
|Questionable
|Knee
|Max Strus
|Questionable
|Finger
|Tyler Herro
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|Nikola Jovic
|Out
|Back
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.