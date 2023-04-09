The Orlando Magic (34-47) are underdogs (+5.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (43-38) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena. The game airs on BSSUN and BSFL.

Heat vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -5.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

A total of 40 of Miami's 81 games with a set total have hit the over (49.4%).

The Heat have gone 29-52-0 ATS this season.

Miami has entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 34, or 61.8%, of those games.

This season, Miami has won 13 of its 22 games, or 59.1%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Heat have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Magic Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 0 0% 109.3 220.7 109.8 223.7 219.6 Magic 0 0% 111.4 220.7 113.9 223.7 225.2

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Heat have gone over the total six times.

In home games, Miami sports a worse record against the spread (13-27-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (16-25-0).

The 109.3 points per game the Heat put up are just 4.6 fewer points than the Magic give up (113.9).

Miami is 12-12 against the spread and 18-6 overall when scoring more than 113.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Heat vs. Magic Betting Splits

Heat and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 29-52 5-18 40-41 Magic 45-35 25-16 40-41

Heat vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Magic 109.3 Points Scored (PG) 111.4 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 12-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-11 18-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 27-18 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.9 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 22-24 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-9 32-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.