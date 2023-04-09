The Orlando Magic (34-47) are 5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (43-38) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSFL.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Heat vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSFL

BSSUN and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 114 - Magic 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Heat (- 5)

The Heat (29-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 35.8% of the time, 19.8% less often than the Magic (45-33-3) this season.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 5-point favorite or more 18.2% of the time. That's less often than Orlando covers as an underdog of 5 or more (59.5%).

Orlando and its opponents have gone over the total 49.4% of the time this season (40 out of 81). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (39 out of 81).

The Heat have a .614 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (35-22) this season, higher than the .393 winning percentage for the Magic as a moneyline underdog (24-37).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Performance Insights

Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.3 points per game, it has been forced to lean on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by ceding 109.8 points per game.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 23.8 assists per contest.

The Heat rank 17th in the NBA by sinking 11.9 threes per contest, but they own a 34.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

Miami is attempting 50.6 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 59.4% of the shots it has taken (and 69.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.7 treys per contest, which are 40.6% of its shots (and 30.3% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.