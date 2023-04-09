Heat vs. Magic Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Orlando Magic (34-47) are 5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (43-38) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSFL.
Heat vs. Magic Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Magic Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 114 - Magic 108
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Magic
- Pick ATS: Heat (- 5)
- The Heat (29-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 35.8% of the time, 19.8% less often than the Magic (45-33-3) this season.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 5-point favorite or more 18.2% of the time. That's less often than Orlando covers as an underdog of 5 or more (59.5%).
- Orlando and its opponents have gone over the total 49.4% of the time this season (40 out of 81). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (39 out of 81).
- The Heat have a .614 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (35-22) this season, higher than the .393 winning percentage for the Magic as a moneyline underdog (24-37).
Heat Performance Insights
- Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.3 points per game, it has been forced to lean on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by ceding 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 23.8 assists per contest.
- The Heat rank 17th in the NBA by sinking 11.9 threes per contest, but they own a 34.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.
- Miami is attempting 50.6 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 59.4% of the shots it has taken (and 69.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.7 treys per contest, which are 40.6% of its shots (and 30.3% of the team's buckets).
