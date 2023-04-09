The Orlando Magic (34-47), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena, will attempt to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Miami Heat (43-38). This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSFL.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Magic Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSFL
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Magic Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-5) - -200 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-5.5) - -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Heat (-5.5) - -210 +180 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs. Magic Betting Trends

  • The Heat score 109.3 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in the league) for a -39 scoring differential overall.
  • The Magic put up 111.4 points per game (26th in league) while giving up 113.9 per outing (15th in NBA). They have a -197 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.5 points per game.
  • Miami has compiled a 29-48-4 record against the spread this season.
  • Orlando has put together a 45-33-3 ATS record so far this season.

Heat and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Heat +18000 +6000 -751
Magic - - -

