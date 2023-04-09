Heat vs. Magic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
The Orlando Magic (34-47), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena, will attempt to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Miami Heat (43-38). This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSFL.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Heat vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Magic Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-5)
|-
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Heat (-5.5)
|-
|-210
|+170
|Tipico
|Heat (-5.5)
|-
|-210
|+180
Heat vs. Magic Betting Trends
- The Heat score 109.3 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in the league) for a -39 scoring differential overall.
- The Magic put up 111.4 points per game (26th in league) while giving up 113.9 per outing (15th in NBA). They have a -197 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.5 points per game.
- Miami has compiled a 29-48-4 record against the spread this season.
- Orlando has put together a 45-33-3 ATS record so far this season.
Heat and Magic NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Heat
|+18000
|+6000
|-751
|Magic
|-
|-
|-
