Brandon Lowe -- 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and three walks) in his previous game against the Athletics.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .235 with a home run and six walks.
  • Lowe has a hit in four of six games played this season (66.7%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Lowe has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 7.00 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • The Athletics will look to Kaprielian (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
