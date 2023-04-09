Brandon Lowe -- 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and three walks) in his previous game against the Athletics.

Tropicana Field

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .235 with a home run and six walks.

Lowe has a hit in four of six games played this season (66.7%), but no multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings