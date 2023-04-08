Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Yandy Diaz (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .261 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in three of six games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In two games this season, Diaz has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (three of six), with two or more runs three times (50.0%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.33 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 11 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Fujinami (0-1) starts for the Athletics, his second this season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up five hits.
